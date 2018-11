Staff Reporter

Karachi

A banking court in Karachi granted bail extension to former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in a case pertaining to money laundering of over Rs35 billion through fake accounts.

The Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman and Talpur appeared before the bench while currently imprisoned Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai were presented by the Federal Investigation Agency.

