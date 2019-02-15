Zardari, Talpur’s bail extended until March 5

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A banking court in Karachi on Thursday extended the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other suspects in a fake accounts case until March 5.

Former chairman of Pakistan Stock Exchange Hussain Lawai and Omni Group official Abdul Ghani Majeed, who are both under custody, were also produced before court. Both Lawai and Ghani are among the chief suspects in the case.

During the hearing, the court inquired if there had been any developments in the investigation of the ‘fake accounts’ scam, to which investigation officer Mohammad Ali Abro responded in the affirmative. He said that the case was being transferred to the National Accountability Bureau for further investigation as per the Supreme Court’s orders.

Zardari’s lawyer Farooq H Naek, however, disputed Abro’s statement and said that the top court had said that the case should be investigated further, not that it should be transferred to NAB. The Federal Investigation Agency is probing the case.

The FIA prosecutor told the court that the NAB chairman had signed the request for the case’s transfer and record was being transferred to the anti-corruption watchdog. An appeal will be filed in the Supreme Court in this regard by Friday, he said.

Supreme Court, in a verdict passed in January, had ordered NAB to complete the probe of the fake accounts within two weeks. Though NAB has initiated an investigation, the FIA has yet to transfer the case officially.

The banking court, during the hearing, said that the FIA should submit a final challan before it files an appeal for transferring the case. Majeed’s lawyer argued that his client was being held “illegally” even though a final challan had not been submitted. He said that Majeed was not well and needed to undergo a surgery but was not being allowed to go for the required medical procedure.

