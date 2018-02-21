Zardari takes notice of murder of youth of Bajaur in Karachi, seeks report from CM

ISLAMABAD : President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari taking notice of murder of a youth Ahmed Shah from Bajaur in Karachi has instructed the Chief Minister Sindh to submit a report after completion of inquiry into the murder.

PPP leader Akhundzada Chattan called on the President PPPP on Tuesday and apprised him of the tragic incident.

Asif Ali Zardari instructed Sindh government to apprehend the killers of Ahmed Shah. He said that such kind of incidents will not be tolerated at all.

Orignally published by INP