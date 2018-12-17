Zardari soon to be in jail for his corruption, misdeeds: Haleem Adil

Secretary General (SG) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will be soon in jail for his corruption and misdeeds.

He stated this while addressing participants of massive protest staged by PTI activists against acute shortage of water in the megacity Karachi. The protestors held the provincial government responsible for persisting water crisis in the city.

The PTI activists led by Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh and MPAs elected from Karachi reached the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and held a big protest. The protestors raised slogans of ‘Give water to Karachi’.

Addressing the demo, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Asif Zardari should give accountability of past 11 years. He said we are not asking Zardari about the issue of his wife’s death, but he would be surely made accountable for his corruption.

The PTI SG said that the government of PM Imran Khan would not let go the thieves of sugar. He said the rule of the uncle of Anwar Majeed would not be tolerated. This corruption mafia would be made accountable for every penny of the looted money, he said adding that inquiry into corruption of Rs300billion has been started.

Haleem Adil said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is also not innocent, as the key of the Sindh finance department is with him. He said the Chief Minister is generous in signing subsidies for the Omni Group, but his pen goes dry when it the matter of giving financial assistance of the poor people of Thar.

The PTI leader said that they have made Karachi, particularly my constituency PS-99 without drinking water and with plenty of overflowing gutter water. He said Saeed Ghani would also be made accountable for his corruption. He said we are not afraid of the police and aunty corruption of Sindh rulers. —Agencis

