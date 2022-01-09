Zardari slams govt over death of citizens

Co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari slammed federal government over death of citizens pertaining to the Murree incident.

While expressing his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families in Murree, he said that the incident is very painful and added that he, equally shares the grief of the bereaved families. He went on to say that the failure of the government to take timely action is reprehensible. Due to the inefficiency of the government, the innocent citizens lost their lives.