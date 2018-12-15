Zardari should start counting his days in politics: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday responded to Asif Zardari’s tirade against the government, and said that the former president should start counting his days in politics.

“Zardari is counting our 100 days. He should be counting his days in politics,” Fawad said in a statement. The minister also mocked the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman for his comments against “those with only three-year tenure making decisions”.

Fawad, responding to the statements, said that the last time Zardari gave such statements, he had to make Dubai his home for three years. He also said that Zardari is reminded of democracy whenever there is talk of accountability.

Separately, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the former president is trying to target judiciary, establishment and the government to save himself from accountability.

