shifted to Bilawal House on Sunday evening

Dr Asim Hussain, personal physician of former President, confirmed that Asif Ali Zardari has been discharged from Ziauddin Hospital, Karachi after recovering from his illness. Asif Ali Zardari was taken to Ziauddin Hospital on September 27 after his health deteriorated.