Zardari, Shehbaz, Fazl discuss no-trust move

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif visited Zardari House in Islamabad on Monday to hold a “delegation-level” meeting with PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and other leaders of the party.

According to a statement by the PML-N, the current political situation and the opposition’s plan to table a no-confidence motion against the government were discussed in the meeting.

Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz Sharif were accompanied by PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

From the PPP, Syed Naveed Qamar, Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Yousuf Raza Gilani and Syed Khursheed Shah were present at the meeting.

The meeting between the PDM and PPP took place as the opposition stepped up efforts to table a no-confidence motion against the government.