Zardari, Shehbaz agree to work in unison for democratic stability

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad and agreed to work in unison with all political parties for democratic stability as well as the public welfare.

Federal ministers Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Khawaja Saad Rafiq were also present on the occasion. Overall political situation in the country was discussed during the meeting.

The prime minister said that the country’s development was linked with the supremacy of the Constitution and the democratic process.

The prime minister congratulated Bilawal on taking oath as a federal minister and reiterated resolve to overcome the prevailing challenges through mutual cooperation.