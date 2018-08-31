Zardari secures bail in fake accounts case

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A local banking court on Friday granted interim bail to former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in connection with a money laundering case.

Zardari along with his counsel Farooq Naik appeared before the banking court in Karachi and was granted interim bail on furnishing bail bonds of Rs2 million. Journalists surrounded Zardari as he arrived at the court. “You did not come in helicopter?” asked the journalist. “Wait here and I will come back in helicopter,” he replied. Zardari also announced that Aitzaz Ahsan will be the next president.

