Zardari says won’t save Nawaz again

PPP 50th foundation day celebrations

Bilawal pledges to follow Bhutto’s legacy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Thousands flocked the Parade Ground in the biggest public gathering by the PPP in Islamabad to mark its 50th foundation day on Tuesday.

The party had organised its foundation day event in the federal capital for the first time. It was also the biggest gathering in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi since December 2007, in which former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated.

Addressing the gathering Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari vowed not to support the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government “the third time”.

“We have saved their [PML-N] government twice, but, we will not save them again in the future,” said the former president while addressing a huge public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Ground to mark PPP’s 50th foundation day on Tuesday.

Zardari said only people’s vote will determine the future of the country from now on.

Taking a jibe at former military ruler Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf, Zardari said after realising bleak future in politics, the military strongman of the past had taken refuge abroad.

Speaking after his father, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the party had laid the foundation of democracy and revolted against dictatorship in the country.

“This is party’s third generation, carrying on the legacy for the sake of democracy,” said Bilawal, and felicitated all those who rendered sacrifices to protect democracy in Pakistan.

Senior PPP leaders including PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, PPP Islamabad leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and other leaders also spoke on the occasion.

Political pundits said the rally will gauge the party’s popularity as well as its fortunes in the upcoming elections in central and northern Punjab.

PPP Islamabad leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said arrangements had been made for 50,000 people in the Parade Ground.

“We will fill the Parade Ground to its full capacity. It will be the biggest crowd than any other jalsa at the venue,” he had said earlier..

Following in the footsteps of PTI, the PPP too had hired the services of DJ Butt for the event.