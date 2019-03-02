Zardari says Pakistan should attend OIC meeting

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said Pakistan should attend the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation being hosted by the United Arab Emirates, after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced he will not be attending the session.

Addressing the joint session of Parliament, Zardari said he did not agree with Government’s decision to boycott the OIC meeting.

“I suggested that we should not refuse to attend the OIC meeting,” the former president said. “These countries are our friends and Pakistan should engage its friends. We should not forget our friends.”

“If the Parliament wishes that the government not attend the meeting, then I can’t say much,” he added. “Not attending the meeting is not the solution,” Zardari said. “I suggest the foreign minister attend the OIC meeting. He should go there and talk.” “The world has changed,” the PPP president lamented. “It does not matter if the foreign minister goes now or later. He can send the foreign secretary right now.”“In the current situation, Pakistan should not forget its friends. China, Russia and Turkey should play their part,” Zardari noted.

“Modi’s adventure was for elections in India. Wars are not only fought by armies but also by nations,” he said. “We should try to have better relations with our neighbouring countries so that they stand with us in difficult times. We should work on making our economy stronger.”

