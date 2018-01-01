Zardari says not sure of Nawaz, Shehbaz Saudi visit’s purpose

LAHORE : Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said on Monday that there are numerous rumours about purpose of visit of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia and he is not sure what is happening.

While talking to the media in Punjab capital, Zardari said that nothing can be said for sure about disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia. There is news about an attempt to enact National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Zardari said that it was a dictatorial rule when the last NRO was enacted.

While talking about an anti-corruption narrative in Pakistan, Zardari said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) invariably victimised Sindh province.

PPP co-chairman also talked about former dictator Pervez Musharraf and dared him to return to Pakistan and face the courts in legal cases lodged against him.

Criticism on Musharraf has come in a day after his interview was aired on Dunya News during which he said that a thrid political force was needed to beat corrupt PML-N and PPP.

Musharraf said that the third force is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) however, it does not have any standing in PPP-led Sindh.

