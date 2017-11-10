Zardari says Nawaz putting country’s security at risk

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday that Nawaz Sharif was putting the national security at risk for his own sake and family’s interest by creating confrontation among institutions.

However, he said that the PPP would not allow the former prime minister to do so.

Speaking to the party workers here, he alleged that Nawaz had brought the country at the verge of destruction. The ex-PM is doing all this for his own sake and family’s interest.

Zardari said that Nawaz intends to weak all the state institutions including judiciary and parliament.

Weak national institutions lead to civil war and the countries could turn into Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya where state institutions are collapsed, he warned.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the former president had said that holding a meeting or making a contact with Nawaz Sharif would be tantamount to an act of high treason.

Addressing the party workers in Islamabad, he said that the former premier had revealed his undemocratic agenda by accusing the judges of being filled with hatred.

He said that the PPP would not allow Nawaz Sharif’s any conspiracy against democracy to succeed.

After an abortive attempt to blackmail judiciary Nawaz had launched personal attacks on the honourable judges.