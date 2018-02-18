Zardari retracts statement calling Rao Anwar ‘brave kid’

Staff Reporter

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has regretted the remarks he made in an interview with a private TV channel on Friday that sought to give the impression of supporting the absconding former SSP Malir Rao Anwar.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar said the party co-chairman has described his words as ‘mis-spoken and regretted any offence to anyone’.

The former president also acknowledged in another TV interview today that his words about Rao Anwar were indeed mis-spoken, the Spokesperson said.

Denouncing extrajudicial killings as “abhorrent, criminal and unacceptable”, Zardari called for bringing to justice all those involved in it.

“Enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are twins of a deepening curse. It is unthinkable that the Pakistan People’s Party would support it in any form or manner,” he was quoted as saying.

The party’s record in and out of the parliament is a testimony to it, the statement added.

“The former president realises that his remarks made unwittingly in the flow of conversation may have caused anguish and has regretted it.”