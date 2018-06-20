Zardari reiterates PPP commitment to continue fight for women rights

ISLAMABAD : President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari in his message on the eve of the 65th birthday of party’s slain chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to be observed on Thursday has reiterated the Party’s commitment to continue fight for women rights and also rejected ‘assault on women rights in the name of religion’.

Asif Ali Zardari said, “Today is the 65th birthday of our leader, the twice elected prime minister of Pakistan, the icon of women rights and Muslim world’s first female Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. The Party reiterates its commitment to fight the bigots, obscurantist, male chauvinists and the self styled custodians of religion and morality who resist the yearning of women for the flowering of their potential.”

He said that on Benazir Bhutto’s birthday today, we also reassure the women of Pakistan of full support in their struggle against all forms of exploitation, discrimination and violence.

Zardari also called for gender equality lauding “the brave and courageous men and women engaged in this struggle”.

The former President also paid tributes to those who, following in her footsteps, laid down their lives or suffered in the course of democratic struggle and in fighting militants and regressive elements.

He said, “On the eve of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s birthday we salute them all”.