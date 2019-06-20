Zardari produced in NA, calls for end to arrests in order to move forward

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday called for an end to the accountability and arrests in order to move forward.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Zardari thanked the Opposition parties and the government coalition parties for backing the production order.

The NAB on Thursday shifted former president Asif Ali Zardari to the National Assembly, a day after Speaker Asad Qaiser issued his production orders.

The PPP co-chairman was accompanied by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari as he arrived in the National Assembly to take part in budget discussion.

He was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in connection with investigation into money laundering and fake bank accounts.

He added, the current economic situation was an issue for everyone and that the government and opposition should sit together to discuss the issues affecting the economy. “It is time to stop the accountability and arrests and move forward.”

“My arrest will not make a difference. It will only strengthen the party. However, it will create fear among the common man that if Zardari can be arrested then they can also be arrested,” he added.

The former president added, the government should avoid taking steps that could trigger countrywide protests and create a situation that would no longer be in control of the political parties.

“They should think about this and the forces that brought them into power should also think about the consequences,” he added

Criticising the budget presented by the government last week, the former president said that the budget raised government salaries but it had also increased taxes. “There is fear among the businessmen. If you have more than Rs500,000 in your cheque book, then you receive a notice to give an explanation for it. There is no doubt that this budget was not made by them.”

Drawing the attention of the house to pests damaging the crops in Sindh, Zardari said, “If this was happening somewhere else, then we would have received aid from Saudi Arabia by now.”

“If we are receiving money from the IMF, why are the people crying? Why are the industries crying?” Zardari questioned.