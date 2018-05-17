Zardari pays rich tributes to Col. Sohail Abid Shaheed

ISLAMABAD : Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Col. Sohail Abid and paid him glowing tributes.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Asif Ali Zardari sadi that the soldiers who defend their country from enemies are heroes of the nation. He said that the Bhutto family and Pakistan Peoples Party salute the young soldiers who are always ready to protect the country.

The PPPP President that Bhutto family along with PPP stands in solidarity with the family of Shaheed Col. Sohail Abid. He prayed to Almighty Allah for speedy recovery of the injured.