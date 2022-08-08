Zardari pays homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in his message on Ashura paid homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who sacrificed his and his family members and companions’ lives for the survival of Islam.

In his message on Monday, Zardari paid glowing tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) who exalted the flag of truth and righteousness. He said that all nations living today are showing their hatred for Yazid by paying homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The former president said that the PPP would continue resisting those elements which use force to impose their thinking upon people by using religion.

He said that the Imam of Islam (RA) has taught us the way that we should sacrifice our lives for the establishment of truth. His sister, Bibi Zainab (RA), established golden principles of patience and tolerance, he added.

Zardari said that the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party believes in Hussainism, which fought with the Yazidi forces of its time empty-handedly with patience and endurance and it has defeated these forces.

He said that the PPP leaders and workers believe that martyrdom is their destination and they follow the principles of patience and tolerance.