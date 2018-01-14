Zardari to be part of PAT’s protest, says Kaira

GUJRANWALA : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said that party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari will be a part of Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s (PAT) nationwide protest next week.

Kaira was speaking to the media in Gujranwala on Sunday. “We will participate wholeheartedly in the PAT protest,” he shared.

PAT chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri announced on January 8 a countrywide protest movement against the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz government which will commence from January 17, after the PAT-led All Parties Conference deadline seeking the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah expired on January 7.

Taking a jibe at Shehbaz, Kaira remarked that Shehbaz should first face the cases against him and then dream of becoming the next prime minister.

On the other hand, Imran Khan dreams of becoming a prime minister with the help of religions scholars, he added.

On Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan had also announced to join Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) protest from January 18 onwards.

Orignally published by INP