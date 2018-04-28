Zardari, Niazi in cahoots over power not public service: Shehbaz

LAHORE : Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif remarked that his political opponents Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan Niazi are in cahoots over power and not public service.

In a statement issued Saturday morning, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said: “Zardari and Niazi have joined hands with one another.”

He remarked that the PML-N government made its way into people’s hearts by working for their benefit. “Our service to people and hardwork speaks for itself,” he said.

Our political opponents have done nothing but lie, he said, alleging that the political rivals have done nothing for the people in their respective provinces.

“People who level allegations should take pity on country’s citizens,” he said.

Shehbaz remarked those people who turned Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into ruins, with what faces are they going to face people now?

