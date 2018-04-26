Zardari-Niazi alliance for power only, says Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The PML-N President and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Zardari-Niazi hook-up has been badly exposed. This alliance is only meant for the sake of power as public service is beyond their capacity. Niazi Sahib has taken yet another U-turn by entering into alliance with Zardari Sahib. The emblems of U-turn and politics of falsehood should realize facts in the larger interest of the country.

Opponents may enter into numerous alliances but the PML-N will win the elections on the basis of its performance, he said. If the people expressed their confidence over the PML-N in the elections, the scope of public welfare programs will be spread across the country.

Shahbaz expressed these views while talking to Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique who called on him here today. Shahbaz Sharif said that there will be no room for the politics of falsehood and mendacity. Liars should pity on 22 crore people of Pakistan, he added. He said that leveling baseless allegations is no service; rather it weakens the foundations of the country.

The PML-N government has served the people day and night and the people reciprocate by giving tremendous respect to those who have served them. Our practical steps are evident before the people and the time to deceive the people through hollow slogans is over, concluded the Chief Minister.