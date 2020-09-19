Zardari, Nawaz to attend APC via video link: PPP ‘Legal options’ if Nawaz’s MPC address is aired: Gill

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Former President Asif Ali Zardari will attend the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) today via video link, confirmed the PPP on Saturday.

Talking about the PPP chairman’s invitation to the PML-N supremo, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar revealed that Nawaz had accepted Bilawal’s invitation to virtually attend the conference.

He disclosed that Nawaz and the PPP chairman had also discussed the political situation of the country and the future course of action to be taken by opposition parties. In a tweet, Bilawal said that former president Asif Ali Zardari will also attend the conference via video link.

A news channel said that Nawaz had accepted Bilawal’s invitation and would attend the conference after the latter enquired after the former’s health.

Responding to Bilawal’s tweet, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz thanked the PPP chairman. “Thank you Bilawal. Warm regards & prayers,” she had tweeted. Opposition parties including the PPP, PML-N and the JUI-F have said that they will use the platform to try to come up with a joint strategy focused on ousting the incumbent government.

An 11-member delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-N led by its president Shahbaz Sharif will attend the opposition-led multiparty conference.

Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that she will represent the party at the APC along with PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Pervaiz Rashid, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah and Amir Muqam.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and other “legal options” would be used if Nawaz Sharif addresses the opposition-led multiparty conference and if his speech is aired.

In a tweet, he said: “How is it possible that a fugitive carries out political activities and gives speeches? The Sharif clan can only spew lies. They are such big liars that they also lie about [their] medical conditions.”

Responding to him, PML-N Spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif does not need anyone’s permission to address All Parties Conference. Responding to the tweet of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Aurangzeb called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf led government a fascist regime.

“It is not a government but a gang of thugs who make threats and disappear. On the one hand, they say that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory

Authority is an independent authority and on the other side they are threatening us,” she said.

She further said that Nawaz Sharif has been the Prime Minister of the country thrice and does not need anyone’s permission to deliver speeches.

“Nawaz Sharif’s sentence is suspended from every court,” PML-N spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman along with his party delegation will attend All Parties Conference today.

The delegation of JUI-F will include, Maulana Ghafoor Hyderi, Akram Khan Durrani and Kamran Murtaza. Fazlur Rehman will present his recommendations in the APC.