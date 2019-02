Staff Reporter

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday visited the Sindh Assembly and held a meeting with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

According to sources the meeting was held at the Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’ chamber which lasted for an hour. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

