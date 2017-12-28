Zardari to meet Qadri today

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is all set to meet Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahir-ul-Qadri today in Lahore. Sources told that both leaders will discuss ongoing political situation and strategies for All Party Conference (APC).

They will also talk on Model Town incident issue. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had confirmed participation in the APC scheduled for December 30 for the Model Town incident.

On Tuesday, Tahirul Qadri issued a statement praising the leadership of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He said that Benazir Bhutto as member of Mihajul Quran.