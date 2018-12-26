Zardari labels murder of Raza a ‘conspiracy’

Staff Reporter

Former President of the country and present Co-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari believes that the murder of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi is a conspiracy of those who cannot bear the settling tranquillity.

On the demise of the Former member of Muttahida Qoumi Movement- Pakistan, Asif Zardari offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to the affected family.

“The Government of Sindh should take abrupt action and arrest the killers to reveal the Conspirators,” added Former President.Asif Zardari concluded that the murderers of Ali Raza Abidi will not be able to flee the grasp of the law.

Earlier yesterday night (December 25), former MQM lawmaker and Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead in Karachi’s DHA neighbourhood.

Former member of National Assembly from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Syed Ali Raza Abidi was earlier critically injured in an attack on his vehicle in Karachi’s upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood and shifted to PNS Shifa hospital, where Abidi succumbed to his injuries.

