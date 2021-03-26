Zardari is chairman of ‘Damaad Union’: Safdar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar said former president Asif Ali Zardari is the chairman of the ‘damaad (son-in-law) union’ and he is the general-secretary.

“I respect Asif Ali Zardari because he is the chairman of our damaad [son-in-law] union for life and I am its general-secretary,” said Safdar while talking to media workers.

The PML-N leader further said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is like his younger brother and he will not give any remarks against the PPP chairman.

“I respect Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as much as I would respect my own brother,” he said.

When reporters asked Maryam Nawaz to comment over her husband’s latest statement related to ‘damaad union’, she responded in a light-hearted manner, “If there any party exists like this, then he should register in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) so that people could know about it.