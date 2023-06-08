Zardari invites all stakeholders for ‘charter of economy’

The PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, a key ally in the ruling coalitions at the Centre, renewed on Wednesday the call for a “charter of economy”, and stressed the need for collective efforts to improve the country’s economic situation.

Zardari highlighted need for “charter of economy” during a speech at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where various issues pertaining to the economy came under discussion.

Stressing the need for the country to reach “double-digit exports”, he said Pakistan had all the resources to achieve this without assistance from foreign investors. “We can do it among ourselves.

“The big businessmen of Punjab should come together, choose industries and make groups. You form them and [invest] from your own pocket. We will guarantee them, we will guarantee those loans, we will guarantee your investment.”

He further said, “An economy is not for five or 10 or 15 years. It is for our children. It is [for] the generation to come.”

Zardari also highlighted the importance of entering public-private partnerships, saying, “Countries, politicians — we make policies. We don’t run the countries or businesses, that’s for you to do.”

He further asserted “everything” was made by the private sector and not public sector elsewhere in the world.

Here, he recalled that he had also told the PTI chief in Parliament in the past to “sit down and — do whatever [tyranny] you can do with us.