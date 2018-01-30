Zardari hopeful for Senate elections on time

ISLAMABAD : Asif Ali Zardari expressed hopes for the timely occurrence of Senate elections during Tuesday, adding that the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) always supported him.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced yesterday that Senate elections will be held on March 3 as 52 Senators from various political parties are due to retire after completing their three-year term.

He also mentioned that the PPP leaders faced all cases against them without backing out or criticising the system. Zardari showed concerns on the “narrow-mindedness” of the leaders. He claimed that all MNAs were provided with funds during their tenure.

The PPP leader hoped that his party will form government in Punjab after 2018 general elections.

Zardari took a hit at Nawaz Sharif, claiming that the ex-PM is not oppressed as he assumes. He added that the leaders of PPP are, in fact, oppressed who travel by protected cars while Nawaz Sharif travels with six year in front as well as in back.

He lashed out at the Punjab government at the law and order situation in South Punjab, highlighting the comparison with Lahore. He stressed that the ruling PML-N government was not able to understand CPEC properly.

