Zardari grieved over demise of APNEC chairman

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has expressed profound grief over the death of Chairman All Pakistan Newspapers Confederation (APNEC) Shafiuddin Ashraf who was also General Secretary of the Dawn Employee’s Union.

In a condolence message here on Friday, Asif Zardari said that late Shafiuddin had dedicated his life to the cause of media workers rights and his passing away had left a vacuum that will take a long time to fill.

The former president said that struggle of the deceased for the implementation of Wage Board Award for newspapers employees will be remembered since long.

Asif Zardari also prayed for eternal rest for the soul of late Shafiuddin and grant of patience to the bereaved to bear the loss with equanimity.—INP

