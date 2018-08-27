Zardari grieved over death of John McCain

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of US Senator John McCain.

In a condolence message here on Sunday, Asif Ali Zardari said that John McCain worked for normalizing the relations between Pakistan and the United States.

The PPPP President extended his condolences to the family members of Senator John McCain and also to the US government—INP

