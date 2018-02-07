Zardari grieved over death of journalist Siddique Baloch

ISLAMABAD : Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of renowned journalist Siddique Baloch.

In a condolence message here on Wednesday, Asif Ali Zardari said that Siddique Baloch was an effective voice of Balochistan who struggled all his life for the rights of people of Balochistan.

He lauded Siddique Baloch services for journalism and said that a void is created by his death which will be difficult to fill.

Asif Ali Zardari prayed to Almighty Allah for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Orignally published by INP