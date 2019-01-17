Zardari foresees early fall of PTI govt

Staff Reporter

Badin

The former President of Pakistan and Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP) addressing the public gathering on the occasion of 32nd death anniversary of popular peasant leader Mohammad Fazil Rahu in Rahuki on Thursday has claimed neither prime minister Imran Khan nor PTI government would survive or five years to compete their tenure because of their imprudent policies.

Former President of Pakistan said that some elements were fighting with him because he was creating the obstacles in their ulterior motives to change the 18th Amendment of Constitution.

“ The conspiracies are being hatched against us & against the common people” he added and said that people of Sindh were more politically aware to face and challenge such tactics and would foil hatched conspiracies.

The lands have already been occupied while these forces were now focusing on oil, gas and other resources to get them” he added and said that there was huge differences between the common people and those part of the establishment. “

Mr. Zardari warned the unspecified forces not push them to the walls otherwise he would not be in position to control the enraged people.

He said that they had run the government smoothly and controlled and strengthen the economy. The former president said that it was he, who had openly sought apology from people of Balochistan for the atrocities against them despite the stiff opposition from different quarters.

Co-chairman PPP said that the present “accidental selective” prime minister neither had the will to govern the country nor was in position to come in the power next time adding that neither Imran Khan nor his party would ever get power by getting the mandate of the people.

He said that people of Punjab, Baluchistan and even in KPK knew better that how PTI got the fake mandate and they were imposed on them to make their life harder adding he added that all the people had been sick of selective rulers.

“The 50 percentage price-hike had broken the back of the people of the country” he added.

He said that people from Sindh to KP were cursing the rulers for misrule and inflation adding he held the rulers responsible for the grave economic crises in the country.

He asked the party workers not to get terrified adding he said if chief minister extended his support to him, he would be in the position to give the jobs to the people of Sindh.

Share on: WhatsApp