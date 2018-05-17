Zardari felicitates Muslims on beginning of Holy month of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD : The former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated Muslims all over the world in general and Muslim brothers and sisters in Pakistan in particular over beginning of Holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Asif Ali Zardari said that the month of Ramdan brings bounties from Almighty Allah and we should not forget to distribute those bounties among our less fortunate brothers and sisters. We should also promote tolerance and patience in this month.

The PPPP President said that we should try our utmost to follow the path shown by our Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and play our role to make this society a peaceful and civilized one.