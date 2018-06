ISLAMABAD : President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has felicitated Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on his success in recently held Presidential elections in Turkey.

In a felicitation message here on Monday, Asif Ali Zardari said that Mr. Erdogan’s victory is manifestation of public trust on his leadership. He said that only people are the best and only political judge.

The PPPP President also congratulated the people of Turkey for taking part in election.