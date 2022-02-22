Zardari, Fazl discuss no-trust move

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday held an exclusive meeting with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence and discussed the number-game on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both the leaders decided to give tough time to the government by maintaining contacts with the parliamentarians.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari arrived at Maulana’s residence in Islamabad where Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akram Khan Durrani, and Maulana Asad Mahmood warmly welcomed him.

In the meeting, they held consultations on the no-confidence motion and contacts with allies. Zardari will reach Lahore tomorrow and host a dinner in honour of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif at Bilawal house.