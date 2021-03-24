Zardari, Fazl agree to resolve differences together

Observer Report Karachi

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have agreed to resolve all differences together.

Zardari and Fazl had a telephone conversation in which the two leaders discussed the political situation in Pakistan, say sources. The sources said Fazl said all parties of the PDM should respect joint decisions.

The PDM chief reportedly said that according to a joint decision, the seat of the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate belongs to the PML-N. Fazl hoped that the PPP would respect the joint decisions of the PDM, the sources said.