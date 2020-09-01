Zardari, Faryal to be indicted in money laundering case on 9th

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An accountability court in Islamabad set September 9 as the date to indict former president Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others accused in the mega-money laundering reference.

The date was announced by accountability court Judge Azam Khan on Tuesday while presiding over the case’s hearing. The court also granted former president and his sister a day’s exemption from attendance.

The former president and the other accused in the case have had their indictment deferred in the case previously as well.

An accountability court had on July 24 once again deferred their indictment in the mega money laundering reference until July 29. The hearing of the case was adjourned due to non-availability of judge Azam Khan.

However, on July 29, the court postponed the indictment again because of incomplete attendance.