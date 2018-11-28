Zardari, Faryal Talpur appear before FIA

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday in connection to an ongoing money laundering case.

The two were summoned by FIA to record their statement in the case, which pertains to money laundering through fake bank accounts.

According to sources, a joint investigation team probing the case questioned Talpur for an hour after which she was allowed to leave. Zardari was also questioned for over an hour.

