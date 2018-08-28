Zardari, Faryal appear before FIA in money laundering probe

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before a joint investigation team of the Federal Investigation Agency in Islamabad to record their statement in a multi-billion rupee money laundering and fake bank accounts case against them.

FIA Additional DG Najaf Mirza, who chaired a meeting at the agency’s Islamabad office earlier Monday, probed Zardari and Talpur. The former president and his sister were questioned for around 35 minutes. According to sources, Zardari avoided answering some questions.

During the in-camera appearance, Zardari and Talpur recorded their statement in the Rs35 billion money laundering case and filled out the questionnaire prepared by the FIA.

Zardari and his sister, accompanied by lawyer Farooq H Naek, Senator Sherry Rehman, Aitzaz Ahsan, Naveed Qamar, Qamar Zaman Qaira, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Khursheed Shah, reached the FIA Islamabad directorate amid tight security.

Zardari, while talking to media, shrugged off the proceedings. “It is a fake case and unfortunately the case against me was filed during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif.

