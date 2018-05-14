Zardari expresses sorrow over loss of lives, properties in AJK & FATA

ISLAMABAD : President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has express his deep grief and sorrow over two disastrous incidents, one in Neelum Valley in Azad Jummu Kashmir where a bridge collapsed killing several people and death and destruction caused by heavy rain in several Agencies of FATA.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Asif Zardari said that he was saddened by the news of collapsing of a bridge in Neelum Valley on Sunday morning and havoc played by heavy rain followed by wind storm in FATA claiming several precious lives.

The PPPP President said that his sympathies are with the poor victims and their families.

He instructed party leaders of FATA and AJK to reach out to the effectees of both incidents and provide them whatever help they need.

Asif prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incidents.