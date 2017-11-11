Zardari for enlisting missing women in voter lists

Islamabad

President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has expressed grave concern over the missing women voters from the voters’ list and called upon the government and all relevant state institutions to address the issue in right earnest for the credibility of the 2018 polls.

He stated this while speaking at a briefing held at Zardari House here on voters’ registration and other election related issues in the country.

On the occasion, the four-member FAFEN team comprising Shahid Fayyaz, Mudassir Rizvi, Yasir Javed and Javed Minwa gave the briefing.

The meeting was informed that the Election Commission had also stated recently that over 13 million women were not in the voters’ lists and not eligible to vote in the elections.. Zardari said that the voters registration issue was important for empowering women by enabling them to participate in the political decision making processes.. —INP