Zardari, Elahi agree to ensure independence of judiciary

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday agreed to work together for ensuring independence and respect of the judiciary and prevalence of positive politics to ensure development of the country.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi went to Bilawal House Lahore where he called on former president Asif Ali Zardari and discussed the overall political situation and political matters related to the politics in Punjab.

Both the leaders were of the view that the independent judiciary and the democracy are interlinked and indispensable for each other, adding that respect to judiciary is an integral part of the democracy and democracy can never flourish without an independent judiciary.

On the occasion, Asif Zardari enquired after the health of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) President Ch Shujaat Hussain from Ch Pervaiz Elahi and delivered a special message for Ch Shujaat.

He also lauded the role of both Ch Shujaat and Ch Pervaiz Elahi

for the sustainability of democracy in the country.