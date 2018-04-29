Zardari does not trust Nawaz

Observer Report

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that he does not trust former premier Nawaz Sharif.

The former president said so while speaking to a private news channel.

Zardari said Maulana Fazlur Rahman was currently a political rival, but the chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam-F stands firm on what he says. “This is why he is trusted,” he added.

He further said that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the first general who thought of fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.