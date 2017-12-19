Zardari discusses matters with Murad

BB martyrdom anniversary

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that millions of people, workers and Jiyalas from all over Pakistan will attend the 10th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux, Larkana on December 27. A meeting held at Bilawal House on Monday, the PPP leaders from Sindh briefed the Chairman about the arrangements being made by the Party for the 10th martyrdom anniversary at her mausoleum.

Those attended the meeting including Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah, Faryal Talpur, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Murad Ali Shah, Maula Bux Chandio, Waqar Mehdi and Saeed Ghani. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Party has to make additional and expanded arrangements on the occasion so that people coming from nook and corner of the country face no difficulty during their political pilgrimage to the last resting place of their leader. The PPP Chairman also said that growing popularity of the Party and its successful recent public meetings have frustrated the opponents.

He said that PPP was only national level Party having roots across the country while rest are either regional or bubble parties. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated that PPP will win the next general elections all over Pakistan.

The President of Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari had a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House and discussed development schemes going on all over Sindh and urged him to complete them in time. President Asif Ali Zardari urged the chief minister to ensure quality of the development schemes and ensure to complete them in time. “In time completion gives more benefit to the people of the area,” he said.

They also discussed the program of death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and other public meeting the PPP is going to organize all over Sindh