Zardari directs PPP MNAs to ensure their presence on no-trust day

Faced with the challenge of making the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government successful, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday directed the PPP MNAs to ensure their presence in the National Assembly (NA) on the day of voting on the motion.

Zardari has conveyed to the party MNAs in writing that if they vote against the party lines or simply abstain on the big day, action will be taken against them.

Meanwhile, former leader of the opposition in the NA and PPP MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has said that anarchy will spread if the ruling party stops its MNAs from voting in the favour of the no-trust motion.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan wants a civil war in the country,” he alleged.INP