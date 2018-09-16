Zardari condoles death of minor girl

ISLAMABAD : Former President of Pakistan and President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of a ten-year old girl, Aimal Omer who got caught into the crossfire between the police and dacoits in Karachi.

Taking strong notice of this tragic incident, the former President has instructed Sindh Chief Minister to present a report into the incident and instructed him to investigate whose bullet was the cause of young Aimal’s death.

He sympathized with the parents of young Aimal and assured them that the killers will not be spared at any cost.

