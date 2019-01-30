Zardari condoles death of Justice (Retd) Deedar Ali Shah

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has express deep grief and sorrow over the death of Justice (Retd) Deedar Ali Shah.

In a condolence message here on Wednesday, Asif Ali Zardari paid rich tributes to the services of Justice Deedar Ali Shah for constitution and justice and said that his services will be remembered for a long time to come.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.—INP

