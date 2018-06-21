Zardari condoles death of humorist Mushtaq Yousufi

ISLAMABAD : President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of the renowned humorist and author Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi who passed away the other day.

In a condolence message here on Thursday, Asif Ali Zardari said that he was shocked and grieved over the news of death of Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi.

“Yousufi brought smile to the faces of millions of his readers and will always be remembered in Urdu literature. With his death an era of humor ended,” he added.

Zardari prayed to Almighty Allah for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.