Zardari condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD : President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the killing of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces and demanded of United Nations to take notice of this bloodshed.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Asif Ali Zardari said that India is violating human rights in Kashmir for a long time which is violation of the UN Charter.

He said that the voice for Kashmiri people will not be silenced and Pakistan Peoples Party will continue to support the just cause of Kashmir through diplomatic and moral means.

Orignally published by INP